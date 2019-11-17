e-paper
7-year-old boy catches massive blue catfish, names it ‘Wailord’. Then does this

Kris Flores said his son, Alex, made the big catch by himself and shattered dad’s record of reeling in a 36-pound (16-kilogram) fish.

Elephant Butte
\Alex Flores, 9, holds a 19 kgs blue catfish. (AP)
         

He caught a fish “this” big. No, really. A 9-year-old New Mexico boy landed a 42-pound (19-kilogram) blue catfish Sunday evening while fishing in the Elephant Butte Reservoir.

Kris Flores said his son, Alex, made the big catch by himself and shattered dad’s record of reeling in a 36-pound (16-kilogram) fish.

Flores says the fourth grader named the fish Wailord after the Pokemon character. The father says his son released the fish back into the reservoir after taking some photos and videos.

The biggest fish ever reportedly caught in Elephant Butte history was 78 pounds (35 kilograms).

Alex Flores captured the blue catfish in the New Mexico's Elephant Butte Reservoir. ( AP )

This is, however, not the first story of kindness involving a young boy and a fish. Last month, another boy named Kemari Cooper won hearts of netizens after he decided to do something similar. The boy captured a fish which weighed about 7 pounds. And, just like Alex, he decided to release the creature back into water after taking a video of it. The video also shows Kemari releasing the animal back.

