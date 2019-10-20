Boy catches ‘biggest fish ever,’ then does this. Video wins people’s hearts

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:57 IST

With Sunday nearly ending, there are many who may be saddened by the thought of a fast-approaching Monday. For those, here’s a video involving a boy and a fish which is most likely to cheer-you-up. Even if you are one of those who have braved the fear of Monday, there’s a chance that this video will bring a smile on your face too.

Shared on YouTube, the video captures the adorable moment when a young boy named Kemari Cooper released his prized catch back into the water. It was recorded and shared by his father Velt Cooper.

In the video, Kemari portrays a big smile before he gently puts the fish back in the water. He even pats the animal before it swims away.

Take a look at the heartening video:

The boy was joyous after he captured the fish which weighed about 7 pounds, reports Daily Mail. Turns out, it was the biggest fish he has captured till now.

People were impressed and they dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Most were at awe after seeing Kemari’s gesture. There were a few who praised his father for raising a good human being.

“There’s a kid with outstanding character. You are raising a fine young man there, I know you’re proud and you’ve got every right to be!” wrote a YouTube user. “He’s such a sweetie,” wrote another.

“That is one of the finest young men I have ever seen!!! If you are ever in NC, I would love to take you fishing!!!!!” commented a third. “What a catch! What a kid! Good job Dad. You’re raising a great boy,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this kid’s gesture?

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 18:45 IST