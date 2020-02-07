Grandpa’s reply to Facebook’s ‘what’s on your mind’ makes people go aww

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 12:52 IST

There are times when the Internet dishes out such wholesome stories which fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling. Case in point, a tweet by a user of the micro-blogging site is now leaving people emotional – and a bit teary-eyed too. There’s a chance the tweet will tug at your heartstrings.

“I made my Nana [grandfather] his Facebook yesterday and explained how everything worked because he got a new smart phone,” wrote a Twitter user. He then wrote that the following day he saw a status on his grandfather’s wall and it read “my wife”. Confused, he decided to inquire about the update and the answer he received is now making many go “aww”. Turns out in response to Facebook’s famous question, “What’s on your mind?” the elderly man wrote “my wife.”

I made my Nana his Facebook yesterday and explained how everything worked because he got a new smart phone

Today I saw his Facebook status "my wife"

I didn't get him so I called him and asked about the status and he said Facebook puchra tha whats on your mind

So I said my wife. — Agha (@Agha_themoiz) February 5, 2020

Shared on February 5, the tweet has struck the right chords with people. Till now, it has gathered over 12,800 likes. Additionally, it has also received more than 2,200 retweets. People can’t get enough of the heartening tweet and dropping comments to show the same.

“Awwww,” wrote a Twitter user along with several heart emojis. “This is beyond adorable,” commented another. “wow...a true soul in the world of fake ones,” wrote a third. “This is the cutest thing I have heard in a long time,” commented a fourth. “That’s very honest answer filled with a lots of innocence and cuteness,” tweeted a fifth.

Some dropped gifs too to show their reactions. Here’s what they tweeted:

What’s on your mind?