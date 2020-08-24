Harsh Goenka shares tip on what to do if you’re tired of Zoom meetings. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:51 IST

The pandemic has drastically changed people’s working model and working from home is the new reality for many. One part of this new norm of life is attending numerous meetings through video conferencing apps. However, there is no denying that for some the scores of meetings can get tiring. For them, business tycoon Harsh Goenka has a tip that’s both hilarious and impressive.

“If you are tired of attending Zoom meetings like me, here’s what you do,” Goenka tweeted. He then revealed the tip. He wrote, “Make a virtual background of a video of you listening. Loop it. Then go see TV or go to sleep.” Is Goenka’s tip effective? We don’t know. Is it funny? 100%.

He also shared a video along with the tweet, originally shared by Twitter user Dani Beck, which shows what it would look like. Take a look:

If you are tired of attending Zoom meetings like me, here’s what you do. Make a virtual background of a video of you listening.

Loop it. Then go see TV or go to sleep. pic.twitter.com/LWu1WnQRUb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 23, 2020

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered more than 3.8 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 1,100 likes. People couldn’t stop sharing their reactions to Goneka’s post.

“Thankfully, we always keep our video off,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir please don’t let out our secrets,” joked another. “You would have to wear the same clothes every time,” observed a third. “OMG! Too good,” tweeted a fourth.

Take a look at the other comments:

Sir children are smarter. They put off the camera and microphone after attendance and rest on the bed. — srikanta (@Drskrath) August 23, 2020

What if Boss has asked to observe silence for few minutes 🤔 — Abhishek (@abhishekjainsj) August 23, 2020

Good idea for the students and employees Lol! — Earthsoft Foundation (@myEFG) August 23, 2020

What if someone does same with you on a zoom call 🤔 — Shubham Bohra (@bohrashubhu) August 23, 2020

What do you think of the tweet and the video?