e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Heartbreaking images of starving lions in Sudan zoo prompt outrage

Heartbreaking images of starving lions in Sudan zoo prompt outrage

After the distressing images of the emaciated lions went viral, social media users expressed anger.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Image shows two emaciated lions.
Image shows two emaciated lions. (TWitter/@GhinaNahfawi)
         

Twitter users all around the globe vented their anger at Sudanese authorities after horrifying online images of emaciated lions in a wildlife park in Sudan went viral. Tweeple started an online campaign to save a group of starving African lions from a zoo in Sudan amid economic turmoil in the country that has prevented them from getting enough food.

Once the distressing images of the emaciated beasts went viral, social media users expressed feelings of anger and disappointment over the mistreatment of the lions. They also asked government officials to take action that ensures their survival by securing a better habitat.

A user on microblogging site Twitter asked the Sudan Prime Minister to look into the situation and wrote, “Mr. Prime Minister of Sudan @SudanPMHamdok, I am sorry for bothering you but I did not know to whom I address my appeal and scream out loud to save the lions in this Zoo at #Sudan #khartoum. Please help these starving lions, this is against humanity.”

“Animals were supposed to be let roaming free in the wild not in the cage or a zoo!” wrote another Twitter user. “It’s not a zoo it’s a concentration camp,” commented a thrid, “The Park’s owners should be locked in a cage to starve,” wrote a fourth.

“That hard-hearted in charge should be held accountable for such a hideous crime. It is heartbreaking to see animals suffering,” wrote a fifth.

tags
top news
‘Spoke truth, stand by my statement’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra on ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweets
‘Spoke truth, stand by my statement’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra on ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweets
Sharad Pawar’s security cover withdrawn in Delhi, say NCP leaders
Sharad Pawar’s security cover withdrawn in Delhi, say NCP leaders
Kejriwal explains economics behind freebies to take on Opposition
Kejriwal explains economics behind freebies to take on Opposition
Shaheen Bagh living up to its name, says man who christened the colony
Shaheen Bagh living up to its name, says man who christened the colony
‘Ridiculous’, ‘jealous of Obama’: Twitter reacts to Trump’s latest post
‘Ridiculous’, ‘jealous of Obama’: Twitter reacts to Trump’s latest post
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
Apple backs Lightning Port against EC, may include it in 2020 iPhones
Apple backs Lightning Port against EC, may include it in 2020 iPhones
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news