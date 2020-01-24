Heartbreaking images of starving lions in Sudan zoo prompt outrage

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:13 IST

Twitter users all around the globe vented their anger at Sudanese authorities after horrifying online images of emaciated lions in a wildlife park in Sudan went viral. Tweeple started an online campaign to save a group of starving African lions from a zoo in Sudan amid economic turmoil in the country that has prevented them from getting enough food.

Once the distressing images of the emaciated beasts went viral, social media users expressed feelings of anger and disappointment over the mistreatment of the lions. They also asked government officials to take action that ensures their survival by securing a better habitat.

A user on microblogging site Twitter asked the Sudan Prime Minister to look into the situation and wrote, “Mr. Prime Minister of Sudan @SudanPMHamdok, I am sorry for bothering you but I did not know to whom I address my appeal and scream out loud to save the lions in this Zoo at #Sudan #khartoum. Please help these starving lions, this is against humanity.”

“Animals were supposed to be let roaming free in the wild not in the cage or a zoo!” wrote another Twitter user. “It’s not a zoo it’s a concentration camp,” commented a thrid, “The Park’s owners should be locked in a cage to starve,” wrote a fourth.

“That hard-hearted in charge should be held accountable for such a hideous crime. It is heartbreaking to see animals suffering,” wrote a fifth.