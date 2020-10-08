e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'How it started vs How it's going' trend brings absolutely wholesome tales

‘How it started vs How it’s going’ trend brings absolutely wholesome tales

In this trend, netizens are sharing images of their humble beginnings and comparing them with where they are currently.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a tweet by a user on ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ trend.
The image shows a tweet by a user on ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ trend. (Twitter/@Temilade_602)
         

There are many trends on social media in which people share their before and after pictures to prove a point or explain a situation. Now, there is a new trend on the block that involves the same and it is called ‘How it started vs How it’s going’. In this, netizens are sharing images of their humble beginnings and comparing them with where they are currently. Most of the posts shared under this trend are absolutely wholesome and some are even inspiring.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared two images and wrote, “27 years strong.....” Now that is something which certainly warms our hearts.

This story of another couple said through pictures may win you over:

From casual connection to a much-stronger one:

The ‘How It Started, How It’s Going’ trend initially only revolved around couples. Tweeple were using images to show how they met and their present relationship status. However, the trend slowly caught on and others started taking part to describe something special – be it their relationship with their pets or the achievement they have accomplished. Just like this Twitter user. Their post shows, be it a tiny pupper or a big doggo, a furry kid always loves dad’s lap:

An individual shared the story of their journey in just two images:

What is your ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ story?

