‘How it started vs How it’s going’ trend brings absolutely wholesome tales

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:17 IST

There are many trends on social media in which people share their before and after pictures to prove a point or explain a situation. Now, there is a new trend on the block that involves the same and it is called ‘How it started vs How it’s going’. In this, netizens are sharing images of their humble beginnings and comparing them with where they are currently. Most of the posts shared under this trend are absolutely wholesome and some are even inspiring.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared two images and wrote, “27 years strong.....” Now that is something which certainly warms our hearts.

27 years strong.....



How it Started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/iKhXBGjARf — Mrs. Tonya (@ItsMrsTonya) October 8, 2020

This story of another couple said through pictures may win you over:

HOW IT STARTED VS HOW ITS GOING 🥺💝 pic.twitter.com/ySZN17TCn7 — Shya 🕊 (@nmseigle) October 8, 2020

From casual connection to a much-stronger one:

How it started (casual hook up on a vacation 🤣) vs how its going 5 years later pic.twitter.com/rFpc2tlmIz — Sam Cumberland (@Sam_cumberland) October 5, 2020

The ‘How It Started, How It’s Going’ trend initially only revolved around couples. Tweeple were using images to show how they met and their present relationship status. However, the trend slowly caught on and others started taking part to describe something special – be it their relationship with their pets or the achievement they have accomplished. Just like this Twitter user. Their post shows, be it a tiny pupper or a big doggo, a furry kid always loves dad’s lap:

How it Started vs. How its Going pic.twitter.com/vJwMFDA3uL — Julius Payas (@JuliusPayas_) October 8, 2020

An individual shared the story of their journey in just two images:

How it started vs How its going

It aint easy but GLORY BE TO GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/Qow4pr9dVH — Temilade👑💡 (@Temilade_602) October 6, 2020

What is your ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ story?