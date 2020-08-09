e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Indian Air Force tweets video of ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team, it’s amazing. Seen the clip yet?

Indian Air Force tweets video of ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team, it’s amazing. Seen the clip yet?

Chances are the skydiving video of the Indian Air Force will leave you in awe.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:48 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a member of the ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team.
The image shows a member of the ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team.(Twitter/@IAF_MCC)
         

A video shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian Air Force showing the ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team is something you definitely cannot miss. Chances are the video will leave you in awe.

“They say that to jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane, you either have to be crazy or a skydiver! Meet the Indian Air Force’s awesome ‘Akashganga’ Skydiving Team as they go about chasing clouds and racing birds,” reads the caption.

Check out the amazing video:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 29,600 views and tons of congratulatory comments from netizens. While some lauded the courage of the officers, others wrote that the video is wonderful.

“Hats off to you guys. Proud of Indian Air force,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent performance of our Air Warriors. Jai Hind,” praised another. “Excellent. Heartiest Congratulations to you all for such wonderful daredevil act of skydiving,” commented a third.

