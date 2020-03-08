e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / International Women’s Day 2020: Mumbai vendor offers free tea to women in honour of the day

International Women’s Day 2020: Mumbai vendor offers free tea to women in honour of the day

International Women’s Day 2020: The tea vendor Manoj Thakur said that he took the decision as he wanted to do something special on International Women’s Day.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
International Women’s Day 2020: “No work is small or big”, said tea vendor Manoj Thakur.
International Women’s Day 2020: “No work is small or big”, said tea vendor Manoj Thakur. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO/Representative Photo)
         
Highlights
  • Manoj Thakur, a tea vendor has decided to offer tea free of cost to all women visiting his stall.
  • He put up a banner which reads ‘Free Chai for all the respected women’.
  • Manoj has been selling tea for 10-15 years.

Manoj Thakur, a tea vendor has decided to offer tea free of cost to all women visiting his stall. He said that he took the decision as he wanted to do something special on International Women’s Day.

Thakur, has also put up a banner near his tea stall which reads--”Happy Women’s Day, We are celebrating March 9th 2020, 3 pm to 7 pm. Free Chai for all the respected women.”

Speaking to ANI, Manoj said, “I have been selling tea for 10-15 years so I felt I should do something different and special on this Women’s Day. Women customers visit here frequently. Our Prime Minister also used to sell tea, so I am inspired by him. No work is small or big.”

“The women customers have given a positive response after they saw the banner which I have put here regarding this initiative,” he added.

tags
top news
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
Over to women achievers: PM Modi hands over social media accounts on Women’s Day
Over to women achievers: PM Modi hands over social media accounts on Women’s Day
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Coronavirus dampens Holi, sale of water-guns and toys see a sharp slump
Coronavirus dampens Holi, sale of water-guns and toys see a sharp slump
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news