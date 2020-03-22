e-paper
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. These pics prove otherwise

“’Mumbai never stops’, they say! Well, it’s not entirely true, though,” tweeted Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Shri Param Bir Singh.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:06 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Empty road in Mumbai shows people observing Janta curfew.
Empty road in Mumbai shows people observing Janta curfew. (Twitter/@CPMumbaiPolice)
         

Mumbai, the city that’s always hustling and bustling, looks very different today. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to observe Janta Curfew today, Mumbaikars have finally slowed down. And anyone who says, “Mumbai never stops” needs to see these pictures shared by Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Shri Param Bir Singh. The top cop has posted a tweet to highlight how Mumbai is handling the Janta Curfew.

“’Mumbai never stops’, they say! Well, it’s not entirely true, though,” he says on Twitter. “Mumbai knows when to keep going and just about when to stop,” he adds using the hashtag #JantaCurfew.

His tweet is complete with pictures of Mumbai streets completely deserted - a sight hardly anyone may be accustomed to.

Posted about an hour ago, the tweet has collected over 2,100 likes and more than 500 retweets - and counting. The tweet has prompted a ton of reactions from people.

“Mumbai never stops but Mumbaikers also cooperate with govt when it’s time to stand shoulder to shoulder. Thank you Mumbai police, without you all its not possible,” says a Twitter user. “Very well said,” says another.

Film legend Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted a picture of Mumbai’s Marine Drive area. “This is what National discipline means,” he tweeted.

Here are some more pictures from Mumbai’s janta curfew:

PM Modi, while addressing the nation over the coronavirus outbreak, appealed to citizens to follow Janta Curfew, a self-imposed curfew in which people remain in their homes from 7am to 9pm on Sunday. These pictures from Mumbai show just how well aamchi Mumbai is handling Janta curfew.

What about your city?

