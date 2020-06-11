Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is back as a meme on Twitter. People share hilarious posts using ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ scene
It’s the “Guess karo hum kahan hai” scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which is now Twitter’s new meme format.it-s-viral Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:39 IST
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the cause of a recent chatter on Twitter. Though no one knows why, a scene from this movie has now turned into a meme format and the creative minds on Twitter are using it to come up with hilarious posts. It’s the “Guess karo hum kahan hai” scene from the film featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.
We understand that the film’s memory may have turned foggy for some as it was released almost 19 years back in 2001. So, let us take this opportunity to refresh your memory. It’s the scene where Rohan Raichand’s (Hrithik Roshan) mom and dad, Yashvardhan and Nandini Raichand (Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan respectively) visit London to surprise him. It shows the duo getting down from a chartered plane where Yashvardhan calls his son Rohan to say, “Guess karo hum kahan hai.”
People have now turned the scene into rib-tickling memes. We have collected some of the funny posts for you.
Are these Twitter users trying to say something to their relatives?
Relatives after joining Social Media: pic.twitter.com/o5q9mtBDcg— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) June 10, 2020
#Memes— Priyanshu (@WritinGoodStuff) June 10, 2020
Me: *having a nice day.
Relatives: pic.twitter.com/UaA365lEyu
So true!
When its dark and you cant find the switch for your phone charger : pic.twitter.com/vh0qobWw5u— Gharelu Mard Pandey (@Jhalla_wallah) June 10, 2020
This imaginative individual tried guessing what Neil Armstrong may have said to NASA after landing on moon:
Neil Armstrong to NASA after stepping on moon : pic.twitter.com/QOFUK0bI3C— B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) June 10, 2020
The mystery of disappearing socks:
No one :— Himanshu Malik (@itsHIMANSHUU) June 10, 2020
My socks to me when i need them in morning : pic.twitter.com/dhYobibJi6
Do you relate?
*Every night*— Dhavan (@The_1_tweets) June 10, 2020
My sleep to me :- pic.twitter.com/SjX9HeaZdd
What is this behaviour TV remote?
TV remote *every single time*: pic.twitter.com/juFqfk6uRF— इच्योबोई पिंटू सा.....😎 (@Pintu_babaa) June 10, 2020
Nothing can depict the age old story of air in chips packet better than this meme:
"Bought a packet of lays chips"— Anant (@_Aawarahun) June 9, 2020
Le chips : pic.twitter.com/LE8h3GdtEG
Which meme did you like the best?