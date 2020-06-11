Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is back as a meme on Twitter. People share hilarious posts using ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ scene

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:39 IST

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the cause of a recent chatter on Twitter. Though no one knows why, a scene from this movie has now turned into a meme format and the creative minds on Twitter are using it to come up with hilarious posts. It’s the “Guess karo hum kahan hai” scene from the film featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

We understand that the film’s memory may have turned foggy for some as it was released almost 19 years back in 2001. So, let us take this opportunity to refresh your memory. It’s the scene where Rohan Raichand’s (Hrithik Roshan) mom and dad, Yashvardhan and Nandini Raichand (Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan respectively) visit London to surprise him. It shows the duo getting down from a chartered plane where Yashvardhan calls his son Rohan to say, “Guess karo hum kahan hai.”

People have now turned the scene into rib-tickling memes. We have collected some of the funny posts for you.

Are these Twitter users trying to say something to their relatives?

Relatives after joining Social Media: pic.twitter.com/o5q9mtBDcg — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) June 10, 2020

So true!

When its dark and you cant find the switch for your phone charger : pic.twitter.com/vh0qobWw5u — Gharelu Mard Pandey (@Jhalla_wallah) June 10, 2020

This imaginative individual tried guessing what Neil Armstrong may have said to NASA after landing on moon:

Neil Armstrong to NASA after stepping on moon : pic.twitter.com/QOFUK0bI3C — B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) June 10, 2020

The mystery of disappearing socks:

No one :

My socks to me when i need them in morning : pic.twitter.com/dhYobibJi6 — Himanshu Malik (@itsHIMANSHUU) June 10, 2020

Do you relate?

*Every night*



My sleep to me :- pic.twitter.com/SjX9HeaZdd — Dhavan (@The_1_tweets) June 10, 2020

What is this behaviour TV remote?

Nothing can depict the age old story of air in chips packet better than this meme:

"Bought a packet of lays chips"



Le chips : pic.twitter.com/LE8h3GdtEG — Anant (@_Aawarahun) June 9, 2020

Which meme did you like the best?