Kids perform love song using makeshift drum set, video amazes people

Kids perform love song using makeshift drum set, video amazes people

Shared on Facebook, the video shows the kids giving an amazing performance.

Apr 16, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kids performing.
The image shows the kids performing.
         

A video of two kids singing a beautiful rendition of a popular Assamese love song has created quite a stir online. It’s the melodious voice of the girl and the amazing performance of the boy with a makeshift drum set which has left people amazed. There’s a chance that the video will leave you bobbing your head to its catchy tune.

Shared on Facebook by Rupali Pranamita, the video shows the kids giving an amazing performance. While the girl sings the song ‘Ei Hahi Bhaal Laage’, the boy assists her with the right beats. What’s even more interesting than the performance is the boy’s makeshift drum kit. It’s made up of packaging material, cardboard boxes, and a metal tray with banana tree trunks as the base.

Since being shared, the video has been watched over 4.4 lakh times – and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 1,800 comments.

People expressed their happiness in the post’s comments section. Some also wrote that they absolutely love the performance of the duo. They thanked Pranamita for sharing the video and spreading positivity. While many wrote “khub bhalo [very good],” others simply used emojis to express themselves.

“Mind = blown,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome,” expressed another. “It is a pleasure to listen,” commented a third.

What do you think of the performance?

