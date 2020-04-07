e-paper
Home / It's Viral / These kids performing a synchronized bhangra routine in their balconies can lift everyone’s spirits

These kids performing a synchronized bhangra routine in their balconies can lift everyone’s spirits

If you feel like you too need to get up and bust some moves, please don’t feel shy and just dance.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:41 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
We’re not sure how the kids came about this whole thing but we’re just happy they did.
We’re not sure how the kids came about this whole thing but we’re just happy they did. (Facebook/hotashellpeopleinsriganganagar)
         

Trust children to figure out ways to spend quality time with their friends even while social distancing and making the whole thing fun at the same time. Case in point these kids who performed a perfectly synchronized dance routine from their respective balconies.

A video posted on Facebook shows four children performing this dance routine. Two dance in one house and the other two can be seen in a house across the street. All four match each other step for step in this bhangra routine as they groove to Old Skool by Prem Dhillon featuring Sidhu Moose Walla.

We’re not sure how the kids came about this whole thing but we’re just happy they did. Their moves and energy are amazing to watch. So if you feel like you too need to get up and bust some moves, please don’t feel shy and just dance.

The peppy video has found major love on Facebook since it was posted on April 1. The clip has collected over 23,000 reactions and more than 4,00 shares till now. People love the performance and haven’t held back the praise as is clear from the comments section of the post.

“That’s how you live in lockdown. Dance with your neighbours, stay fit and positive,” says a Facebook user. “Such joy... I also started to do some steps while watching,” says another.

“Nice educated children know how to keep safe distance and be happy. Well done. God bless you,” says a third.

Someone even imagined how the kids may have come to do this. “Me: Too much energy what to do? Neighbour - ‘bhangra pao’,” reads a comment.

So what do you think of this dance performance?

