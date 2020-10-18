e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Little ball of sunshine’: Video of human holding a tiny duck is all about cuteness

‘Little ball of sunshine’: Video of human holding a tiny duck is all about cuteness

“This is unbelievably adorable,” excitedly wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cute little baby duck.
The image shows a cute little baby duck. (Instagram/@motherthemountain)
         

Have you come across videos showing tiny animals being all adorable that may instantly fill you up with a sense of happiness? If you know what we are talking about, then this video of a tiny baby duck will make you feel the same. In case you’re unaware, let this clip be your first.

The video was shared about 20 hours back on the Instagram profile called Mother The Mountain Farm.“A little ball of sunshine who likes to sit in the palm of Anastasia’s hand,” reads the post’s caption.

The video is quite simple, it just shows the little bird sitting atop a human’s palm. However, it’s the whole cuteness factor of the scene which makes it such a delightful watch.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 18,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop gushing over the clip and they expressed the same while commenting on the clip.

“Squeeeeeee!!!!! Oh my dust and sparkles this is so cute!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. Conveying a similar expression another said, “This is unbelievably adorable.”

As for this individual, they commented, “You absolutely made my day. What a little darling.” Another person shared, “You are always making my day with these lovely videos and that little sunflower ducky.”

There were some who also commented with the words “cutie pie” to show their likeness for the clip.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | People find the video of this extremely sleepy baby duck too relatable. Watch

