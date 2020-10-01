e-paper
People find the video of this extremely sleepy baby duck too relatable. Watch

People find the video of this extremely sleepy baby duck too relatable. Watch

The few seconds long clip shows the baby duck struggling hard to keep its eyes open.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 10:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the sleepy baby bird.
The image shows the sleepy baby bird. (YouTube/ChloeBroomfield1995)
         

Have you ever struggled really hard to keep your eyes open while attending an online class or an office meeting? If that scenario sounds familiar, then there is a chance that this video of an extremely sleepy baby duck will speak to your soul.

The video was shared on YouTube India’s official Instagram profile. The few seconds long clip shows the chick struggling hard to keep its eyes open. Text on the screen, quite hilariously, describes a situation where someone would go through a struggle like the baby bird. Though old, and originally shared years ago, the video still turned out be absolutely relatable for many.

“Imma take a nap, imma take a nap right here,” reads the caption shared with the video. And, as the caption suggests, the clip may leave you with an urge to take a nap.

Imma take a nap, imma take a nap right here.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,000 views – and counting. The post has also amassed nearly 4,700 likes. From commenting how much they relate to the video to writing that the clip made them giggle, people shared all sorts of comments.

“So trueeee,” wrote an Instagram user. “Actual real life footage of me after studying 5 minutes,” joked another. “So relatable,” shared a third. “Same here,” confessed a fourth. “This is so funny and cute,” said a fifth.

There were several who shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions to the video.

Did you find the video relatable too?

Also Read | If you struggle to stay awake during online meetings or classes this video will speak to your soul

