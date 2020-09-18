If you struggle to stay awake during online meetings or classes this video will speak to your soul

Sep 18, 2020

Have you ever struggled really hard to stay awake while attending an online meeting or class? If your answer is yes, then this video may speak to your soul. In case you haven’t - and kudos to your power to resist the temptation of sleep - then this video may turn out to be a funny watch.

Shared on comedian Tony Baker’s personal Instagram profile, the video shows a kid sitting on a couch. She is clearly struggling to stay awake while voices are heard in the background. Every time, she sways someone calls out her name, repeatedly - in quite a formal voice. That adds on to the hilarity of the whole situation. This goes on for some time and the clip ends with her finally giving in to sleep.

What’s even more adorable is every time her name was called out she woke up portraying a heart-melting smile.

Shared on September 8, the video, till now, has gathered over 5.7 lakh views and more than 1.2 lakh likes. The clip was also shared on Twitter and has amassed nearly 27,000 likes.

People, on both the platforms had similar reactions. While some found the video relatable, others couldn’t handle the adorableness shown in the clip.

“Miss Cossgrove is THE CUTEST and has brought me immense joy as if I was out for the ‘wild night’ myself,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’ve seen that tired look in class before... Miss Cosgrove is pledging on the low. Lol,” said another.

“That laugh of I was just resting my eyes though,” expressed a third. “Ms Cosgrove done clocked out and went home,” commented a fourth.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Cannot.stop.laughing! I’ve watched this at least 20 times and tears of laughter are streaming down my face and my cat thinks I’ve gone crazy!! — Kim (@kimrfukui) September 17, 2020

same!! 😂😂😂 how is her amazing smile even possible?!? it’s like she’s smiling w her entire body!! impossibly adorable — glo (@bootgurll) September 17, 2020

She is all of us 🤣 — Hippo 🇺🇸 (@longhornhippo) September 16, 2020

Me in my post lunch class, sophomore year. The teacher’s voice was so soothing and he always turned the lights off for slide shows. I didn’t stand a chance 😂😂😂😂 — Aja (@mama2bella) September 17, 2020

What do you think of the video? Did you find it relatable too?

