e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This Zomato tweet may speak to every dessert lovers’ soul. Check it out

This Zomato tweet may speak to every dessert lovers’ soul. Check it out

“This is so me,” read one comment in the thread.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 13:58 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This tweet was shared on August 10.
This tweet was shared on August 10.(Twitter/@ZomatoIN)
         

Are you someone who looks at the dessert menu before they’ve even decided what they want to order as starters? If so, then this tweet by Zomato may speak to your sweet-loving soul.

A picture of Antilia, the Ambani family residence, was posted on Zomato India’s official Twitter account on August 10. The image has been shared with a caption reading, “’make room for dessert’ room:”.

The tweet suggests that if you have a sweet tooth, then “making room for dessert” is never a difficult task because the figurative ‘room’ is as massive as Antilia. After all, as many pudding-lovers will say, dessert doesn’t fill up your stomach, it fills up your heart.

Check out this tweet here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has garnered over 1,600 likes along with almost 100 retweets and comments.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is so me”. Another individual wrote, “There is actually a whole floor for desserts, not just one room”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Do you relate to this tweet?

We are close laughing-crying over the hilarity of this joke too.

Whenever it is time for desserts, are we right?

But when you are a true sweets lover, any time is dessert time.

“W for waffles?” read one comment on the thread.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did it find it extraordinarily relatable or are you someone who would rather skip dessert than starters?

Also Read | Zomato asks what’s ‘the first meal at 2pm’ called. Twitter shares hilarious answers

tags
top news
Eyewitness reveals 60,000-strong mob gathered, pelted stones at cops
Eyewitness reveals 60,000-strong mob gathered, pelted stones at cops
Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability
Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability
Delhi Police advises invitees not to attend I-Day event if they have Covid symptoms
Delhi Police advises invitees not to attend I-Day event if they have Covid symptoms
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family
Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family
‘I’m surprised’: Donald Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris for Vice President
‘I’m surprised’: Donald Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris for Vice President
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In