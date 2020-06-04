e-paper
Zomato asks what's 'the first meal at 2pm' called. Twitter shares hilarious answers

Zomato asks what’s ‘the first meal at 2pm’ called. Twitter shares hilarious answers

The seemingly innocent question has turned up some hilarious replies.

Jun 04, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“It’s called Breaknch,” suggested a Twitter user combining the two words.
With schools and colleges closed and so many people still working from home, most of us are guilty of having warped timetables. For many, staying up late and finishing a 10 episode series is no big deal these days. This could mean waking up later than regular timings. So in this scenario, when you grab your first meal of the day smack in the middle of the afternoon, does it qualify as breakfast or lunch? Well, that’s the question posed by restaurant aggregator and food delivery app Zomato on Twitter. This seemingly innocent question has turned up some hilarious replies.

“If the first meal of the day is at 2 o clock then is it breakfast or lunch,” Zomato asked in a tweet posted about an hour ago.

Within an hour, the post has collected over 600 likes and lots of replies, which will leave you laughing out loud.

Humare yahaan toh ise ‘Gaali’ keh kar parosa jata hai,” replied an individual. This Twitter user was more literal when he replied, “It’s ghar walo ke taane.” Because, honestly, khaane ko sabse pehle wahi milta hai.

This tweet may sum up the conversation that would follow in such a situation:

Some shared more obvious answers. “Brunch,” posted an individual. “Lunch hi hotaa hai, breakfast skip, which I am doing,” said another, sharing from experience.

“It’s called Breaknch,” suggested a third combining the two words. If this funda works for ship names, it can work for this well.

What do you think about this? How would you describe it?

