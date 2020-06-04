Maggi Pani Puri dish angers tweeple. ‘Looks like a scene from a horror movie,’ says a Twitter user

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:55 IST

The past few months have witnessed some non-cooks turning into full-fledged home chefs. But among these, there were also a few who decided traditional recipes weren’t for them and fusion food was the way to go forward. This brought us things like oreo samosa and nutella biryani among others. Many of such dishes left netizens upset, and irked. However, this dish called Maggi Pani Puri has really angered tweeple, with one Twitter user even commenting, “Looks like a scene from a horror movie”. If it’s even possible, this is among the more subtle comments on this thread.

The commenting frenzy began after Twitter user Bunny shared a picture of this dish. It’s simply one lone Maggi noodles filled gol gappa. The tweet is followed by a step by step procedure on how to make this dish.

The idea does seem exciting - pani puri, good… Maggi, good… Pani puri and Maggi together, sure, no harm trying this? Wrong, or so people on Twitter are saying.

The dish and recipe both have left tweeple super angry.

“I don’t even know who you are but I don’t like you,” posted an individual. To this, the Twitter user promptly replied, “I would like to apologize. Please know me first and then don’t like me.”

Another Twitter user was more interested in the way the Maggi was made. “Aisi silky mast Maggi kaise banti bhai?” To this, the reply came, “Sunsilk ka chota packet dalke”. Umm… OK, then.

Others didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions.

“Looks like a scene from a horror movie,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is worse than 2020,” added another.

A few didn’t quite agree with the criticism. “Idk it looks tasty,” wrote an individual.

Many turned to pictures and GIFs to express themselves:

Professor Snape didn’t die at the hands of Lord Voldemort for this

So upset, someone shared this bubblegum pizza and now we are in distress too

This is for you cause you ruined phuchka for me pic.twitter.com/9YP48dOVJm — Cheesy food stan account (@apotatokween1) June 3, 2020

But calling ACP Pradyuman over this is a bit dramatic

Kammo, Vimmo te Lajjo are also shocked

But maybe their reaction isn’t just for that Maggi fusion dish…

Please also try our boss chief chef @notyourguy46 special Chai Maggie pic.twitter.com/uyBguWeQ9n — Arfat Ansari🤺عرفات (@ArfatAnsari007) June 3, 2020

Yes, we also need some time to recover from that...

In the meantime, why don’t you tell us what’s your take on this Maggi Pani Puri dish? Would you try it?

Also Read | Watermelon-ketchup combo irks people, some say it’s a ‘crime against fruits’