Man saves baby eagle from drowning. Watch the rescue

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:33 IST

A day out on the lake with your family can be quite relaxing. However, for this Calgary family, it turned into quite an adventure after they spotted an eagle drowning in the lake and decided to save it. A video shared by Brett Bacon on Instagram shows him rescuing the eagle from the water and it seems quite intense.

“Happy 4th of July… Saved a baby eagle from drowning in the middle of the lake, had to prove to my son I’m cool,” wrote Bacon while posting the video of the rescue. The video shows him leaning off the boat and grabbing the struggling bird from the water. You can then see him holding the eagle in his hands while sitting on the boat.

During the struggle, the eagle also manages to dig its talons in Bacon’s arm. However, despite being in pain, he continues to hold the eagle. While the whole rescue was captured by Bacon’s partner, you can also see their son lying on a seat across Bacon.

Posted two days ago, the video has collected several wonderful reactions. Because of course, it’s not every day one rescues a drowning eagle.

“This is unreal!” writes an individual. “Crazy, brave and humanity is alive. Thank you! Hope you weren’t too scratched up,” shares another. “Oh. My. God. This is nothing short of incredible Brett!” posts a third. “Wow! I’m so happy you were there at the right time! That baby will forever be thankful for you!” adds a fourth.

Meanwhile, Bacon also dropped in the comments section to share what happened later.

“For everyone asking! The majestic creature was dropped off on the shoreline to dry off, and the wildlife guys are coming to see if he’s all good,” he wrote adding that he was safe and just got a small talon wound.

What do you think of this rescue?

