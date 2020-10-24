e-paper
Man shows compact setup inside SUV complete with bed and fridge, video wows people

The video shows the complete tour of the things he fit in his car that are necessary for everyday use.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 14:58 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nathaniel Wise started his road trip on 2018 and he now lives in him neat home-like setup inside his SUV.
Nathaniel Wise started his road trip on 2018 and he now lives in him neat home-like setup inside his SUV.(Instagram/@nathanielwise)
         

If you are someone who gets excited thinking about long road trips, then this clip may speak to your soul. Shared on Instagram, the clip gives a detailed look of a travel setup inside a car. The video makes for a pretty interesting watch.

Nathaniel Wise started his road trip on 2018 and he now lives in him neat home-like setup inside his SUV . The video shared from his profile shows the complete tour of the things he fit in his car that are necessary for everyday use. The clip starts with Wise showing the back portion of the car that opens to a bed. The video goes on to show the different stuff like stove, kitchen items, fridge, vacuum, clothes and even solar panels.

Take a look at the detailed video and prepare to be amazed:

Posted on October 23, the clip has garnered over 30,000 views along with more than 4,300 likes. People were amazed at the clean and compact setup inside the car and dropped many appreciative comments. Many also enquired about the items used in the video.

“So cool! Living your best life,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love your sense of adventure and the flannels. Solid setup,” commented another. “I miss travelling,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

