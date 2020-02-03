Men risk their lives, rescue elephant calf stuck between boulders

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:43 IST

When an elephant calf got stuck between two huge rock boulders, the locals along with the forest department officials rushed to its rescue. However, the situation turned out to be much more difficult - and dangerous - than they anticipated. The mother of the calf, who was roaming nearby, refused to let anyone go near her kid. She even chased away the rescuers from the spot.

Undeterred, people continued their rescue mission with the determination to save the young elephant and they succeeded. They used ropes to pull out the calf stuck between the boulders. Thankfully, it was rescued without any injuries.

One of the rescuers, however, suffered minor injuries after he fell down when the mother elephant chased them.

Just a few days back, another elephant rescue video won people over. The incident took place in Jharkhand. There too villagers and forest officials came together to pull an elephant calf out of a well. What made it much more interesting is that the rescuers took help of Archimedes principle to help the elephant out.

