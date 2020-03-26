e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police’s Friends tweet will make you want to stay home and binge watch the show

Mumbai Police’s Friends tweet will make you want to stay home and binge watch the show

Let’s call this ‘the one where Joy learns about social distancing.’

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:30 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police shared a conversation between Phoebe and Joey.
Mumbai Police shared a conversation between Phoebe and Joey.
         

Joey doesn’t share food and he doesn’t get French either. But you know what he does get? That he needs to stay home. That’s the message Mumbai Police is trying to share with their latest tweet to remind people to practice social distancing. They’ve pulled out the big guns to share this social message - by using a Friends reference. Because who can resist liking or reacting to an adorable Phoebe and Joey moment?

In their tweet, Mumbai Police has shared a conversation between the two characters from an episode in season 10. You know… ‘The One Where Joey Speaks French’. The tweet has, however, been altered to represent our current times. Take a look:

Well, if Joey can get it, you can too. The tweet’s resonated with many on Twitter. Because who doesn’t like a laugh or two these days?

“What a joy,” says a Twitter user. “Hahaha good one @MumbaiPolice. Appreciate the FRIENDly humor,” says another.

Gotta give it to Mumbai Police for their quirky tweets to share important messages. The handle also shared a fun ‘What’s Your Raashee’ tweet and shared everyone’s horoscope.

