Mumbai police department is doubling as a jyotish and their predictions are surprisingly accurate. See

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:44 IST

Aries season is finally upon us! But this year the youngest sign in the horoscope has something else to worry about other than its rounded horns.

The spread of Covid-19 is still ever looming on the horizon as multiple governments around the world order lockdowns to prevent the spread of the disease. During this time, the Mumbai Police department is going above and beyond to safeguard the wellbeing of the city’s residents. Not only are they physically making sure that people follow government instructed protocols around social distancing but are also coming up with creative ways to motivate persons to do the same. Most recently, they took a little help from the ‘stars’ to do so!

On March 24, the official Twitter page of Mumbai Police tweeted this photo with future predictions for all 12 signs in the horoscope. The tweet currently has almost 550 retweets and 2,000 likes along with 80 comments.

It doesn’t matter if you believe in astrology or not but almost everyone would agree that these predictions look surprisingly accurate!

Tweeple humoured the police department further on the thread. One person commented:

While another said, “thank you... we’ll stay safe and keep helping you. Gratitude”.

Most of the responses towards adapting this strategy to fight the spread of novel coronavirus were positive. One Twitter user said, “using all strategies. Awesome”. While another commented, “love it...thanks for your efforts”. Somebody even commented with this GIF of Shia LaBeouf aggressively clapping. Let’s be honest the graphic designer and manager of this Twitter account totally deserve the applause.

Well, whether you are a Virgo rising or a Capricorn sun, remember that it has been confirmed by the stars themselves that staying indoors is vital. And to all those, otherwise enthusiastic, Aries babies who may be disappointed about missing birthday celebrations due to lockdowns; there is lots of fun to be had at home as well! One may not be able to invite all their pals over but there has never been a better time to have a virtual drinking party, home-bake a cake, or even do a Harry Potter movie marathon. All relatively inexpensive and safe party ideas. Just make sure you’re following the jyotishi’s advice and practicing social distancing.