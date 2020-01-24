e-paper
Home / It's Viral / National Girl Child Day 2020: Smriti Irani tweets about daughters’ achievements, invites people to share their story with hashtag ‘Meri Beti Mera Garv’

National Girl Child Day 2020: Smriti Irani tweets about daughters’ achievements, invites people to share their story with hashtag ‘Meri Beti Mera Garv’

National Girl Child Day 2020: “Shanelle and Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother,” tweeted Smriti Irani.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Girl Child Day 2020: Smriti Irani with her daughters.
National Girl Child Day 2020: Smriti Irani with her daughters. (Twitter/@smritiirani)
         

Union Minister Smriti Irani, on National Girl Child Day 2020, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post about her daughters Shanelle and Zoish. In her post, she also invited others to share the stories about their daughters.

“Shanelle & Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother,” Irani wrote. She further informed while one of her daughters is a lawyer, the other is following her sister’s footsteps. “Ever caring and confident, my daughters are my pride,” she added. In the closing lines, she invited others to share achievements of their children using the hashtag #MeriBetiMeraGarv

Not just a heartfelt caption, she also shared a collage featuring her herself, two daughters and her husband.

Since being shared just a few hours back, the post has gathered close to 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered more than 1,300 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some congratulated her daughters, others praised her.

“Amazing pictures. May God keep blessing your family,” wrote a Facebook user. “So adorable,” commented another. “Many congratulations Smritiji... Wish your daughters’ loads of success,” wished a third.

Several people took up on Irani’s invitation to share stories about their daughters using the hashtag #MeriBetiMeraGarv. Here’s what they tweeted:

Ministry of Women and Child Development established National Girl Child Day in 2008.

