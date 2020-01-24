National Girl Child Day 2020: Smriti Irani tweets about daughters’ achievements, invites people to share their story with hashtag ‘Meri Beti Mera Garv’
National Girl Child Day 2020: “Shanelle and Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother,” tweeted Smriti Irani.it-s-viral Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:09 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani, on National Girl Child Day 2020, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post about her daughters Shanelle and Zoish. In her post, she also invited others to share the stories about their daughters.
“Shanelle & Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother,” Irani wrote. She further informed while one of her daughters is a lawyer, the other is following her sister’s footsteps. “Ever caring and confident, my daughters are my pride,” she added. In the closing lines, she invited others to share achievements of their children using the hashtag #MeriBetiMeraGarv
Not just a heartfelt caption, she also shared a collage featuring her herself, two daughters and her husband.
Shanelle & Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother .. one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020
Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/YaERecWmrW
Since being shared just a few hours back, the post has gathered close to 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered more than 1,300 retweets.
People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some congratulated her daughters, others praised her.
“Amazing pictures. May God keep blessing your family,” wrote a Facebook user. “So adorable,” commented another. “Many congratulations Smritiji... Wish your daughters’ loads of success,” wished a third.
Several people took up on Irani’s invitation to share stories about their daughters using the hashtag #MeriBetiMeraGarv. Here’s what they tweeted:
I Dedicate this day to all My 15 Angels from "Aashiyana" for whom I am Mother to...I am Really very Proud to have all of you along with me..You are my Strength and Pride and every day u all make me realise that yes Daughters are the Best to Conquer anything!! #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/HLBstuNGbC— Sukriti Chakravarty (@CS_Sukriti) January 24, 2020
280 Character are not enough to describe what she means to us. O— Harshal Purohit (@iPurohitHarshal) January 24, 2020
I am proud be a father of a daughter and that's what I ever wanted. #MeriBetiMeraGarv @smritiirani @SmritiIraniOffc pic.twitter.com/oLZfaXykrj
मरी बेटी मेरा अभिमान।।— शिरीष चन्द्र (@shirish_ch) January 24, 2020
My daughters, My pride.
Let's celebrate our blessings, our daughters, their achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv #ProudDad#girlchild pic.twitter.com/anbBNcafhs
My little Niece. #MeriBetiMeraGarv #NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/OY2D529JYl— Akhil Makhija (@akhil2491) January 24, 2020
Ministry of Women and Child Development established National Girl Child Day in 2008.