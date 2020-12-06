Netflix’s ‘who did it better’ post has scenes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Here’s why

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:44 IST

Is the coming of age Bollywood romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na one of your favourite throwback films? Do you also have the American sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine on top of your watch-list? If you answered ‘yes’ to both of those questions, then this post by Netflix India may leave you bamboozled. Why may you ask? Well, check out the share for yourself to find out.

Netflix India shared this video on their official Instagram account on December 5. “No, you can’t say both,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The screen of the clip is divided in the middle. Each of the sections shows a scene, one from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the other from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The top half of the screen shows the beloved fictional character, Jake Peralta. The bottom half of the screen? It features none other than many people’s man-crush Monday for all the Mondays of 2008, Jai Singh Rathore played by Imran Khan.

Both the fictional characters are riding a horse. “Who did it better?” reads the text in the middle of the screen.

Watch the recording below to see if you can decide:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 30,000 likes and many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Obviously Jake Peralta”.

Another individual wrote, “Jai Singh Rathore”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Were you able to pick a favourite?

