ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir: Netflix ‘Khan-not’ decide who danced better. Can you?

“Quite the KHANundrum,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared some 20 hours ago, the post quickly stacked up nearly 33,000 likes.
“We honestly Khan-not decide,” this is what Netflix wrote in the caption of one of their recently shared Instagram Reels. Wondering what the confusion is about? The streaming platform shared a video comparing two dance scenes from two different movies and asked people who gave a better dance performance while dancing on the roof of a moving vehicle.

One of the scenes is from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se. It shows him dancing on top of a moving train. The other one is a scene showing Salman Khan and Aamir Khan dancing on top of a moving bus. It’s from the cult film Andaz Apna Apna.

Netflix maybe confused, but can you decide who did it better? Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some 20 hours ago, the post quickly stacked up nearly 33,000 likes. People shared all sorts of comments. While some wrote that they were team Shah Rukh Khan, others were keener on showing their support for Salman-Aamir Khan jodi.

“Shah Rukh Khan did it better because I’ve been listening to that song since I was 4, on that fake Barbie phone I had,” reminisced an Instagram user. “Aamir,’ simply wrote another. “I vote for Salman,” expressed a third. “Quite the KHANundrum,” wittily commented a fourth.

Whom do you choose?

