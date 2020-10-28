Netizens are gushing at this cute clip of girl dancing to Saude Bazi from Aakrosh. Watch

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 08:41 IST

The Internet is a treasure trove of people showcasing their talents. And this video of a little girl nailing a dance choreography, whilst being seated, with the perfect expression proves so. Shared on Instagram by Siya Makwana, the video is something that you may want to watch on a loop.

The clip starts with Makwana sitting on the floor, wearing traditional attire. As the song Saude Bazi from the movie Aakrosh plays in the background, she aces all the steps with some cute expressions.

Take a look at the full video:

Posted on October 20, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million views and a ton of love from netizens. Sonal Devraj, who was tagged as the inspiration behind this dance routine, also showered the video with love. She wrote, “Cutest” in the comments section.

People didn’t hold back while praising the expressive dance steps performed by Makwana and dropped heart emojis to show their liking for the video.

“You’re so cute, and a brilliant dancer,” commented an individual. “Expressions on point!” said another Instagram user. “Such a gifted little girl,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?