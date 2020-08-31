Netizens think this is the ‘cutest gremlin ever’. Watch to see if you agree

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 18:04 IST

If you’ve seen the 1984 fantasy horror film Gremlins, then you may know how those fictional creatures look. That knowledge may be beneficial when watching this adorable clip which, according to the original poster, shows “some kind of gremlin”. But don’t worry if you haven’t seen the old classic. This cute recording may get your lips to curl up into a huge smile, regardless.

This post was shared on Reddit on August 26. “There’s some kind of gremlin behind my sofa,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

As the clip begins, a human hand moves to rest on the head of the sofa. The person slowly wiggles their fingers. Suddenly, the ‘gremlin’ that they were referring to jumps up from the space between the couch and the wall.

Check out the recording to see if you can guess what creature it is? Here is a clue which may help: it was four paws, some whiskers, and a whole lot of ‘cattitude’.

Did you get it? It is none other than the Internet’s favourite furry friend, a feline.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the video has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The post currently has nearly 9,500 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “That’s about the cutest thing I’ve seen all day. Thanks”. Another individual wrote, “So adorable! That little head tilt”.

“That cute little face!” read one comment under the post. A Reddit user said, “That’s the most beautiful gremlin I’ve ever seen!” and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | This feline has the most relatable exercise routine ever. Watch