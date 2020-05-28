e-paper
Predator waits to strike its prey in this picture. Can you spot it?

Are you up for this challenge?

May 28, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Bishnoi shared the image on Twitter.
Pictures of wildlife in their natural habitat usually leave people impressed and often surprised. Sometimes, such pictures also end up posing a challenge when they feature animals hiding in plain sight. One such picture was posted on Twitter that’s prompted a guessing game among tweeple.

Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Bishnoi shared an image in which both a predator and its prey can be seen. While a deer is the first thing you would notice in the picture, it may not be that easy to spot the predator.

Bishnoi asked people on Twitter to spot the predator and it’s a challenge several tweeple took up.

Since being posted last evening, the picture has collected quite a few responses.

“Spotted eye of tiger,” wrote an individual. “The ear gave it away,” said another. “Omg, what a perfect hiding,” commented a third.

A few others were more direct with their guesses.

“In the top left,” wrote a Twitter user. “Yes… to the left of the picture.. behind the grass,” posted another.

Some also shared pictures to share their answers:

So what do you think about this picture? Did you spot the predator in the picture?

