Ratan Tata’s journey: From being the ‘worst choice’ to heading Tata Sons

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:47 IST

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata group of companies, recently unveiled snippets of his life story to a popular Facebook page ‘Humans of Bombay’ in a three portion post. The first part, shared on February 12, threw light on Tata’s relationship with his grandmother and her role in shaping his character. It also talked about his carefree college days and surprisingly, his tale of falling in love and almost getting married.

In the second portion of the post, shared on February 19, Tata talked about the role of JRD Tata as his mentor and how he played an integral part in Tata’s journey - guiding him to become the Chairman of the Tata Sons amidst criticism.

In this post, Ratan Tata shared some more fond memories of his grandmother. He then revealed how after her demise he went to work as an intern at his family establishment in Jamshedpur. And, his life as an intern is something many young adults may relate to.

“It was a total waste of time -- I was shuffled around from department to department, but nobody actually told me what to do! I guess, I was looked at as a family member, so no one said anything to me -- but I spent 6 months just trying to make myself look ‘useful’,” Tata said.

Eventually, he got a firm foothold in the company after he moved to Tata Steel and found ardent interest in different projects assigned to him. “By the time I finished 6 years in Jamshedpur, architecture had become my hobby -- I enjoyed designing homes for myself and my mother, but apart from that, my life was dedicated to the business,” Tata added.

In the next few lines, the business tycoon expressed that in 1991 when JRD Tata decided to step down as Tata Sons’ Chairman, it created a wave of apprehensions among people about his ability to lead the group of companies.

“If you were to find the publications of that time, the criticism was personal -- JRD got clubbed with nepotism and I was branded as the wrong choice,” he said.

Ratan Tata with his mentor JRD Tata. ( Facebook/ Humans of Bombay )

Tata then revealed how he was able to give apt answers to all the critics and prove himself as a worthy successor of JRD Tata.

The post concluded with Tata talking about the affectionate relationship he shared with JRD Tata which was more like ‘a father and a brother’.

The post has garnered almost 10,000 reactions and tons of comments from netizens. “He is such an amazing man, a real inspiration,” writes a Facebook user. “The more I hear about his life, his struggles, his dedication the more I respect him. Such an amazing person,” exclaims another. “Waiting for the 3rd part, thanks for giving us the glimpse of the personal life of this great man,” says a third.

