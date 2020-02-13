Ratan Tata talks about love, life and more in this post. Read

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:37 IST

Ratan Tata is among the most prominent faces in India, known for his achievements in business and his philanthropic activities. The chairman emeritus of Tata group has now shared snippets of his life’s journey in a post shared on the Human’s of Bombay Facebook and Instagram pages. In the first post of a three-part series, Tata has shared a glimpse into his childhood, college days and family life.

Tata starts by saying he had a happy childhood. However, he experienced tough times when his parents divorced. “We faced a fair bit of ragging and personal discomfort because of our parent’s divorce, which in those days wasn’t as common as it is today,” reads the post. It was his grandmother who brought him and his brother up and he credits her for shaping their personalities.

He adds how she taught them to nurture the right values and how to live with dignity. “I still remember, after WW2, she took my brother and I for summer holidays to London. It was there that the values were really hammered in. She’d tell us, ‘don’t say this’ or ‘keep quiet about that’ and that’s where, ‘dignity above everything else’ really embedded in our minds and she’s always been there for us,” he says.

He also hails his grandmother for supporting his career plans when his father had different plans for him.

He goes also delves into the time he almost got married. “It was in LA that I fell in love and almost got married,” he says. He talks about how unfortunate circumstances ended their tale.

Read the detailed story here to know what happened:

Posted on February 12, the post has already garnered almost 5,000 reactions and tons of comments. “His family literally built this country with their steel, and yet look at his humility,” writes a Facebook user. “Love at the time of war, not a great time to be in love. Did she never marry as well? Now that would be a great love story altogether!” comments another. “What a gem of a person! He has dedicated an entire room in Bombay House for stray dogs! Plus he is so humble!” exclaims the third.

Netizens are now eagerly waiting for the next part of the post.

What do you think about this post?

Also read | Ratan Tata’s special message for Instagram follower who called him ‘Chhotu’