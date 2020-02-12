Ratan Tata’s special message for Instagram follower who called him ‘Chhotu’

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:31 IST

Ratan Tata has once again won the Internet over with his heartfelt message to a follower who referred to him ‘Chhotu’ and subsequently became a target of trolls. The follower had congratulated Tata after he posted about reaching one million followers. While Tata posted a wonderful reply the follower, many others weren’t as graceful. Tata recently shared a special message to the follower after noticing the comment had been deleted. People are appreciating how graciously the business tycoon handle the entire incident.

It all started when Tata shared a celebratory post about reaching a huge milestone on Instagram. “I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it,” he posted.

It is on this post that the follower wrote: ‘Congratulations Chhotu’. The comment quickly met with a storm of negative reactions. Tata, however, posted a delightful comment to the follower and even addressed those sharing angry or mean reactions. The comment was later deleted.

Ratan Tata’s reply on Instagram. ( Instagram/@ratantata )

A few hours ago Tata addressed the matter again through his Instagram story and said that he ‘appreciates and respects the heartfelt note’ the Instagram user left him. He also shared a special message to the follower.

Ratan Tata’s Instagram story ( Instagram )

Ratan Tata’s instagram story ( Instagram )

Ratan Tata’s Instagram story ( Instagram )

Ratan Tata has an engaging Instagram profile with posts about social causes and adorable dogs and much more. Recently, he shared a throwback photo of his and completely won over netizens.

What do you think of Ratan Tata’s gesture?

Also read | Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter