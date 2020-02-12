e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Ratan Tata’s special message for Instagram follower who called him ‘Chhotu’

Ratan Tata’s special message for Instagram follower who called him ‘Chhotu’

While Tata posted a wonderful reply the follower, many others weren’t as graceful. Tata recently shared a special message to the follower after noticing the comment had been deleted.

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ratan Tata has once again won the Internet over with his heartfelt message to a follower who referred to him ‘Chhotu’.
Ratan Tata has once again won the Internet over with his heartfelt message to a follower who referred to him 'Chhotu'.
         

Ratan Tata has once again won the Internet over with his heartfelt message to a follower who referred to him ‘Chhotu’ and subsequently became a target of trolls. The follower had congratulated Tata after he posted about reaching one million followers. While Tata posted a wonderful reply the follower, many others weren’t as graceful. Tata recently shared a special message to the follower after noticing the comment had been deleted. People are appreciating how graciously the business tycoon handle the entire incident.

It all started when Tata shared a celebratory post about reaching a huge milestone on Instagram. “I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it,” he posted.

It is on this post that the follower wrote: ‘Congratulations Chhotu’. The comment quickly met with a storm of negative reactions. Tata, however, posted a delightful comment to the follower and even addressed those sharing angry or mean reactions. The comment was later deleted.

Ratan Tata’s reply on Instagram.
Ratan Tata's reply on Instagram.

A few hours ago Tata addressed the matter again through his Instagram story and said that he ‘appreciates and respects the heartfelt note’ the Instagram user left him. He also shared a special message to the follower.

Ratan Tata’s Instagram story
Ratan Tata's Instagram story
Ratan Tata’s instagram story
Ratan Tata's instagram story
Ratan Tata’s Instagram story
Ratan Tata's Instagram story

Ratan Tata has an engaging Instagram profile with posts about social causes and adorable dogs and much more. Recently, he shared a throwback photo of his and completely won over netizens.

What do you think of Ratan Tata’s gesture?

