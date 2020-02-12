Ratan Tata’s special message for Instagram follower who called him ‘Chhotu’
it-s-viral Updated: Feb 12, 2020
Ratan Tata has once again won the Internet over with his heartfelt message to a follower who referred to him ‘Chhotu’ and subsequently became a target of trolls. The follower had congratulated Tata after he posted about reaching one million followers. While Tata posted a wonderful reply the follower, many others weren’t as graceful. Tata recently shared a special message to the follower after noticing the comment had been deleted. People are appreciating how graciously the business tycoon handle the entire incident.
It all started when Tata shared a celebratory post about reaching a huge milestone on Instagram. “I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it,” he posted.
I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues.
It is on this post that the follower wrote: ‘Congratulations Chhotu’. The comment quickly met with a storm of negative reactions. Tata, however, posted a delightful comment to the follower and even addressed those sharing angry or mean reactions. The comment was later deleted.
A few hours ago Tata addressed the matter again through his Instagram story and said that he ‘appreciates and respects the heartfelt note’ the Instagram user left him. He also shared a special message to the follower.
Ratan Tata has an engaging Instagram profile with posts about social causes and adorable dogs and much more. Recently, he shared a throwback photo of his and completely won over netizens.
What do you think of Ratan Tata’s gesture?
