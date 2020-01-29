e-paper
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet during event. ‘Best thing on Internet’ says Twitter

Ratan Tata himself showed gratitude towards Narayana Murthy as he shared the warm moment on his Instagram story.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:26 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Narayana Murthy was on stage to honour Ratan Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Narayana Murthy was on stage to honour Ratan Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Instagram/@ratantata)
         

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is winning netizens’ hearts after he sought blessings from business tycoon Ratan Tata at the annual TiECon (The Indus Entrepreneurs) event in Mumbai. Murthy was on stage to honour Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution towards the Indian business landscape. After conferring the honour to Tata, Murthy bent down, touched Tata’s feet and sought blessing from the Tata Group’s chairman emeritus.

Ratan Tata himself showed gratitude towards Murthy as he shared the warm moment on his Instagram story. “It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” he says on Instagram, adding, “I am truly humbled.”

Pictures of the moment have since taken over Twitter.
Pictures of the moment have since taken over Twitter. ( Instagram/@ratantata )
Ratan Tata showed gratitude towards Murthy on his Instagram story.
Ratan Tata showed gratitude towards Murthy on his Instagram story. ( Instagram/@ratantata )

Pictures of the moment have since taken over Twitter. Tweeple have found the gesture extremely warm and gracious. Narayana Murthy has also been trending on the micro-blogging site.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about the moment:

The mutual respect between these two business tycoons has won the Internet for the day. What do you think about it?

