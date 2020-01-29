Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet during event. ‘Best thing on Internet’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is winning netizens’ hearts after he sought blessings from business tycoon Ratan Tata at the annual TiECon (The Indus Entrepreneurs) event in Mumbai. Murthy was on stage to honour Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution towards the Indian business landscape. After conferring the honour to Tata, Murthy bent down, touched Tata’s feet and sought blessing from the Tata Group’s chairman emeritus.

Ratan Tata himself showed gratitude towards Murthy as he shared the warm moment on his Instagram story. “It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” he says on Instagram, adding, “I am truly humbled.”

Pictures of the moment have since taken over Twitter. ( Instagram/@ratantata )

Ratan Tata showed gratitude towards Murthy on his Instagram story. ( Instagram/@ratantata )

Pictures of the moment have since taken over Twitter. Tweeple have found the gesture extremely warm and gracious. Narayana Murthy has also been trending on the micro-blogging site.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about the moment:

Sir, It Demonstrates Your Good Character and Respect When You bow down to touch the feet of Ratan Tataji for Blessings.



Being the Parent,This is How we have to imbibe Our Rich Culture in Kids.🙏🙏🙏



Narayana Murthy — Ramu (@RamuJoginipally) January 29, 2020

The person who is touching the feet of Ratan Tata is Narayana Murthy, both are are India's biggest businessmen. They were fierce business rivals in the IT industry. The values, respect demonstrated by these legends are inspiring.

Its truly indian Culture @TiEMumbai pic.twitter.com/4GbLBrQZ6I — NIKHIL PALHADE (@NikhilPalhade) January 29, 2020

Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman.



Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today. pic.twitter.com/OAjjE6gzba — That Indian girl (@thtsal) January 29, 2020

If one is truly humble, one will remain a success always. Legendary businessman, Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata’s feet! I am so inspired at TiEcon Mumbai. @TiEMumbai — Prerna (@miss_cherished) January 29, 2020

This is so inspiring Nothing could be better news than this Narayana Murthy touched the feet of Ratan Tata at @TiEMumbai pic.twitter.com/GLjCIxYp8q — Diksha Verma (@vermaadikshu) January 29, 2020

The mutual respect between these two business tycoons has won the Internet for the day. What do you think about it?

