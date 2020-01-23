Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning

it-s-viral

Business tycoon Ratan Tata posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Thursday that gives a glimpse of what he looked like in his youth.

The “Throwback Thursday” snap was actually clicked years ago when the industrialist was overseas.

“I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about ‘throwbacks’ and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday,” he has captioned his picture.

The refreshing recap has racked up more than 200,000 likes within a span of a few hours and attracted positive comments from followers. Many people are praising the industrialists for his impressive picture.

“You look like some Hollywood star sir,” says an Instagram user. “Perfect balance of purpose, vision, and a brilliant sense of humour. You rock, sir,” says another. “Most handsome and inspiring man ... you are my hero, sir,” says a third. “Handsome man... I guess the real Captain India... like Captain America,” says a fourth.

