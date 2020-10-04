e-paper
Redditors think this 'flower dough' video is mesmerising. Seen it yet?

Redditors think this ‘flower dough’ video is mesmerising. Seen it yet?

There were many Redditors who wrote how beautiful it looks.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:44 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a flower dough.
The image shows a flower dough. (Reddit/@cyan1618)
         

The Internet is a goldmine of intriguing content that can often leave one surprised and impressed, all at once. This notion is most aptly represented by a video that shows the making of a flower dough. If you’re left confused by the previous phrase and wondering, “What is a flower dough?” worry not. Just check out the clip to have all your queries answered and get ready to be filled with an immense sense of joy whilst doing so.

This recording was shared on Reddit on October 2. “Making a flower dough,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video starts with somebody cutting the dough in the shape of a flower. Then the individual goes on to create designs on the dough using a tool. They then fold the corners of the dough into the shape of petals.

Check out this interesting as well as soothing-to-watch process here:

Making a flower dough from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared, this post has captured netizens attention. It currently has over 39,000 upvotes and many friendly comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I want to see it baked”.

Another individual wrote, “That do be a flower dough”. “Now fry it!” read one comment under the video.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Beautiful”. A Reddit user declared, “That’s quite a pretty flower dough”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you mesmerised too? More importantly, are you also eager to see what it would look like when baked?

