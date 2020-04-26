Residents help an elderly neighbour stay entertained in quarantine while practising social-distancing. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:41 IST

Being in lockdown is no easy task. Boredom and loneliness can really take a toll on one’s mental and physical health. In these scenarios, one often gets by, as The Beatles said, “with a little help from their friends”. For this elderly lady ‘friends’ may be anonymous neighbours who are sharing their books and movies with her. But we can assume the feeling is the same!

Self-proclaimed couch-surfing, plant-based hippie Bon Cliff posted these two pictures on his Twitter. Accompanied by text which read, “Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note”; the tweet was shared on April 23.

In the initial note, his ageing neighbour asked people to share any books or movies they may have to help make self-isolation go by faster. This request must have been met with positive responses because in the second note the neighbour expressed utmost gratitude towards everyone who contributed. She also stated that she’d leave all the contents, once consumed, on a table for the residents to pick back up.

The tweet currently has over 65,000 retweets and more than 481,500 likes.

Yesterday an elderly woman in my block taped the first note to the lobby door, so my neighbours and I dropped off some books/DVDs for her. Today she stuck up a second note :) pic.twitter.com/ERbQe6DlQU — Bon Cliff (@conniebliff) April 23, 2020

Talk about nice neighbours! Here is how tweeple reacted to this sweet gesture of content exchange. One person wrote, “I am SOBBING”. Whilst another said, “This virus situation is showing a lot of good in people. We all need to help our neighbours”.

“Someone give this lady a switch with animal crossing”, read one comment. While another Twitter user said, “Thank you for sharing this; and for keeping her entertained”.

“OMG what an angel! I’d give her all my books and DVDs”, stated one netizen. Honestly, we would too! What are your thoughts on this sweet community effort?