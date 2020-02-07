e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Rose Day 2020: Valentine’s week kickstarts with hilarious memes, jokes

Rose Day 2020: Valentine’s week kickstarts with hilarious memes, jokes

While some memes have a funny take on the increasing sale of rose sellers, many others give a glimpse of how people who are single deal with this day.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 07, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
#RoseDay has also been trending on Twitter with more than 12,000 tweets.
#RoseDay has also been trending on Twitter with more than 12,000 tweets.
         

Rose Day earmarks the start of the week of love with Valentine’s Day being celebrated on February 14. On Rose Day people give roses to their beloved as a symbol of love and affection. And while loved up couples are busy gifting one another bouquets of flowers, there are those on Twitter who are posting hilarious jokes and memes about this day. Trust netizens to never leave an opportunity to churn out some rib tickling posts for the day.

These wonderful Rose Day memes cater to couples and singles alike and there is a chance that you may relate to them too. While some memes have a funny take on the increasing sale of rose sellers, many others give a glimpse of how people who are single deal with this day.

#RoseDay has also been trending on Twitter with more than 12,000 tweets.

Here are some funny memes and jokes on Rose Day:

How someone who is single deals with Rose Day:

Because Happy Rose Day can mean this as well:

Some celebrate this day with a give-and-take policy:

Rose Day is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the Valentine’s Day for all the people who love love.

What is your take on these Rose Day memes?

