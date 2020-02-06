e-paper
Google India joins unusual Valentine’s Day trend. Seen it yet?

Google India tagged YouTube India along with a song recommendation.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 06, 2020 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Google India tagged YouTube India along with a song recommendation.(Twitter/@GoogleIndia)
         

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Internet is filling up with different trends as well as memes for couples and singles alike. One of them is the unusual Valentine’s Day tweet and many are dishing out post using the format. Google India too has joined the trend and netizens are having a good laugh about it. There’s a chance that you too will related to the tweet.

The tweet shows a breakdown of the word Valentine’s Day which may look like a slope to many. With each step of the slope one letter from the term ‘Valentine’s Day’ keeps on disappearing until it comes down to the letter ‘y’. Wittily, Google India tagged YouTube India along with a song recommendation. It is a sad love song Tanhai from the 2001 movie Dil Chahta Hai.

YouTube India dished out an equally funny reply but with the term ‘Feeling Lucky’.

Posted on February 6, the post has garnered over 1,300 likes. Many found the tweet highly and poured in their hilarious versions.

Here’s a Twitter user posting with the term ‘Forever Single’:

Another user of the micro-blogging site, took a step further and shared a tweet which goes from being highly optimistic to not-so-much:

Yet another dropped a different version using the term Valentine’s Day:

A Twitter user used the phrase ‘it’s a waste of time,’ to put forth his version:

A few even spelled out their names using this format:

Each year, around the world, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. It’s a day where you celebrate love and make your beloved feel special.

What do you think of this Valentine’s Day tweet?

