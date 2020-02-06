Google India joins unusual Valentine’s Day trend. Seen it yet?
Updated: Feb 06, 2020
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Internet is filling up with different trends as well as memes for couples and singles alike. One of them is the unusual Valentine’s Day tweet and many are dishing out post using the format. Google India too has joined the trend and netizens are having a good laugh about it. There’s a chance that you too will related to the tweet.
The tweet shows a breakdown of the word Valentine’s Day which may look like a slope to many. With each step of the slope one letter from the term ‘Valentine’s Day’ keeps on disappearing until it comes down to the letter ‘y’. Wittily, Google India tagged YouTube India along with a song recommendation. It is a sad love song Tanhai from the 2001 movie Dil Chahta Hai.
Valentine’s Day— Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 5, 2020
alentine’s Day
lentine’s Day
entine’s Day
ntine’s Day
tine’s Day
ine’s Day
ne’s Day
e’s Day
s Day
Day
ay
y @YouTubeIndia recommends: Tanhaaai
YouTube India dished out an equally funny reply but with the term ‘Feeling Lucky’.
Feeling Lucky— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) February 5, 2020
Feeling Luck
Feeling Luc
Feeling Lu
Feeling L
Feeling
Feelin
Feeli
Feel
Fee
Fe
F
Press F for our single comrades https://t.co/GohMD0AGci
Posted on February 6, the post has garnered over 1,300 likes. Many found the tweet highly and poured in their hilarious versions.
Here’s a Twitter user posting with the term ‘Forever Single’:
Forever Single— kumar Vikash (@vickey124harina) February 5, 2020
Forever Singl
Forever Sing
Forever Sin
Forever Si
Forever S
Forever
Foreve
Forev
Fore
For
Fo
F
🚶♂️
Another user of the micro-blogging site, took a step further and shared a tweet which goes from being highly optimistic to not-so-much:
Apna time aayega— Abhishek Raj Ravi (@arrbxr) February 5, 2020
Apna time aayeg
Apna time aaye
Apna time aay
Apna time aa
Apna time a
Apna time
Apna tim
Apna ti
Apna t
Apna
Apn
Ap
A
--
G
Gh
Gha
Ghan
Ghant
Ghanta
Ghanta a
Ghanta aa
Ghanta aay
Ghanta aaye
Ghanta aayeg
Ghanta aayega
Forever Single 💔😭
Yet another dropped a different version using the term Valentine’s Day:
Valentine’s Day— Mahendra 🇮🇳 (@mahi4414) February 6, 2020
alentine’s Day
lentine’s Day
entine’s Day
ntine’s Day
tine’s Day
ine’s Day
ne’s Day
e’s Day
s Day
Day
ay
y
You're a single.
no need to celebrate valentines day
A Twitter user used the phrase ‘it’s a waste of time,’ to put forth his version:
It's a waste of time— Rahul Chouhan (@Rahulogies) February 5, 2020
t's a waste of time
's a waste of time
s a waste of time
a waste of time
waste of time
aste of time
ste of time
te of time
e of time
of time
f time
time
ime
me
e
A few even spelled out their names using this format:
Deepak— Mr.deep2508 (@MDeep2508) February 5, 2020
Eepak
Epak
Pak
Ak
K
Ak
Pak
Epak
Eepak
Deepak
Harsha— Harsha Chowdary (@harsha_LCA_) February 5, 2020
arsha
rsha
sha
ha
a
ha
sha
rsha
arsha
Harsha
Each year, around the world, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. It’s a day where you celebrate love and make your beloved feel special.
What do you think of this Valentine’s Day tweet?