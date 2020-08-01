e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Shashi Tharoor shares note Rabindranath Tagore wrote to Jawaharlal Nehru after reading his autobiography

Shashi Tharoor shares note Rabindranath Tagore wrote to Jawaharlal Nehru after reading his autobiography

Shashi Tharoor’s tweet about Rabindranath Tagore’s note to Pandit Nehru encapsulates the essence of nostalgia.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 01, 2020 12:27 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shashi Tharoor tweeted this message written by Rabindranath Tagore to Pandit Nehru.
Shashi Tharoor tweeted this message written by Rabindranath Tagore to Pandit Nehru. (Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)
         

Shashi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram, took to Twitter on July 30 to post an image which encapsulates the essence of nostalgia. The picture dates back to 1936, according to the tweet. It is a message poet Rabindranath Tagore sent to the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru after reading his autobiography.

“This was Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s note to Pandit Nehru after reading his autobiography in 1936. Extraordinary and exquisite,” reads the text shared alongside the snapshot by Tharoor.

To say that Tagore’s words are lyrical and impactful would be an understatement. The note reads, “I have just finished reading your great book and I feel intensely impressed and proud of your achievement. Through all its details there runs a deep current of humanity which overpasses the tangles of facts and leads us to the person who is greater than his deeds and truer than his surroundings”.

Check out the tweet which currently has over 1,300 retweets along with nearly 7,000 likes:

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Precious”. Another individual wrote, “Indeed extraordinarily expressed”.

“One seldom comes across the word ‘overpass’ these days,” read one comment on the thread, reminiscing more classical writing styles.

A Twitter user said, “Wow”. Somebody else declared, “Splendid”.

“Extraordinary,” stated an individual.

Many on the micro-blogging application also appreciated Tagore’s elegant handwriting, while others left affirmative emojis under the post.

What are your thoughts on this tweet?

