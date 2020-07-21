Shashi Tharoor shares artist’s meaningful advice designed with book titles

it-s-viral

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor recently took to Twitter to share a post. It’s an image which has a coronavirus-related meaningful advice.

“Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order!” Tharoor wrote while sharing the image.

The picture shows various books kept on what looks like a bookshelf. All the books have different titles. However, when read one after the other, there is a message.

Though brilliant, the image is not of an actual library. It’s creation of an artist named Phil Shaw. The picture was first shared on Shaw’s personal Instagram profile back in April.

Take a look at the tweet Tharoor shared and see for yourself what the book titles spell out:

Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order! #covid19 pic.twitter.com/Zt6j5hNy5H — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered 15,600 likes. It has also amassed more than 3,100 retweets. People shared various comments on the post:

