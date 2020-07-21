e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Shashi Tharoor shares artist’s meaningful advice designed with book titles

Shashi Tharoor shares artist’s meaningful advice designed with book titles

The picture shared by Shashi Tharoor happens to be a creation of an artist named Phil Shaw.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture shared by Shashi Tharoor shows various books kept on what looks like a bookshelf.
The picture shared by Shashi Tharoor shows various books kept on what looks like a bookshelf.(Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)
         

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor recently took to Twitter to share a post. It’s an image which has a coronavirus-related meaningful advice.

“Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order!” Tharoor wrote while sharing the image.

The picture shows various books kept on what looks like a bookshelf. All the books have different titles. However, when read one after the other, there is a message.

Though brilliant, the image is not of an actual library. It’s creation of an artist named Phil Shaw. The picture was first shared on Shaw’s personal Instagram profile back in April.

Take a look at the tweet Tharoor shared and see for yourself what the book titles spell out:

Since being shared, the post has gathered 15,600 likes. It has also amassed more than 3,100 retweets. People shared various comments on the post:

Just last month, another post by Tharoor created quite a stir among people. People were left flabbergasted when Tharoor used the word hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia while replying to a tweet.

