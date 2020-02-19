e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / She lost both hands in a blast, then a surgical error became a ‘silver lining’

She lost both hands in a blast, then a surgical error became a ‘silver lining’

Dr. Malvika Iyer’s dropped a tweet that perfectly reflects the optimism with which she looks at life.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
She is a PhD and a motivational speaker.
She is a PhD and a motivational speaker. (Twitter/Dr. Malvika Iyer)
         

Dr. Malvika Iyer’s story is of courage, endurance, and determination. She was only 13-year-old when a gruesome bomb blew her arms off. Undeterred by the tragedy, she, however, showed the strength to become a PhD scholar and an international motivational speaker.

Just a day back, on February 18, she took to Twitter to share a post on her birthday. And, it perfectly reflects the optimism with which she looks at life.

“Happy birthday to me. Today I want to share with you an excerpt from a speech I delivered at the United Nations,” Iyer tweeted. “When the bomb blew up my hands, the doctors were under a lot of pressure to save my life so they made some surgical errors while stitching back my right hand,” she added.

In a few more tweets, on the same post, she further explained that “the stump has a bone protruding out which is not covered by any flesh.” “If I hit my hand against something, I’ll die of pain. But that very mistake has proven so incredible that the bone acts like my only finger. That’s how I type!” she added.

Iyer, then on a positive note wrote, “I truly believe that every cloud has a silver lining and my life has been one such example. I celebrated writing my PhD thesis and now I’m thrilled to share my website that I made with my very own extraordinary finger.” Along with that she shared the address of her site.

She then wrote how every experience, small or big, is precious to her. Also added, she takes joy out of the smallest things in life.

She ended her thread by thanking people for being her “cheerleaders” and “showering her with love” every day.

Take a look at her tweets:

People were in awe of Malvika Iyer and her inspirational story. Their reactions expressed the same. While some wished her on her birthday, others talked about her being an inspiration.

“You are an inspiration...more power and love to you Ma’am.. Many many happy returns of the day Ma’am,” wrote a Twitter user. “Happy Birthday Inspiration,” commented another. “She is the actual “Shero”. The one who herself is motivation!” wrote a third.

“Dr. Malvika Iyer is an award-winning disability rights activist with a doctorate in social work,” says her website. She is also a TEDx speaker and a model for accessible fashion.

tags
top news
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news