'That's a crocosaurus': Huge alligator spotted on Florida golf course. Watch

‘That’s a crocosaurus’: Huge alligator spotted on Florida golf course. Watch

The video of the gator was posted on Facebook by Valencia Golf and Country Club.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:22 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I would be scared,” a Facebook user commented on the video.
“I would be scared,” a Facebook user commented on the video. (Facebook/@Valencia Golf and Country Club)
         

By now you’ve probably seen several videos on social media that show alligators casually strolling across golf courses like it’s no big deal. However, a recent one has left people rather shocked and netizens have been sharing their reactions on Facebook.

Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida posted a video showing a giant alligator walking on the grounds amid Tropical Storm Eta. “Out enjoying the tropical conditions!” says the caption shared along with the video.

The video, according to the New York Post, was recorded by Tyler Stolting, the first assistant golf professional at the club. “I was a little shocked, obviously,” he said, adding, “It was pretty big, biggest one I’ve ever seen”.

The video shows the gator walking towards the pond. “This guy out for a stroll,” you can hear someone say in the video. Watch the clip below:

Posted on November 11, the video has collected several reactions from netizens.

“I would be scared,” posted an individual. “He is spook tall and high above the ground... prowling around like a lion. CREEPY,” wrote another. “That’s a crocosaurus!” reacted a third. “Shut up! That looks like a dinosaur,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

