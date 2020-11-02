Alligator strolls in golf course, video leaves people with feelings

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:41 IST

If we ask you to think about various activities related to a golf course, there’s a slim chance any of the scenarios will involve an alligator. However, that is what exactly happened and now a video showing an alligator strolling in a golf course has left people both amazed and scared.

“GATOR CROSSING! Never a dull moment in Florida! Check out this big gator on Hole #9 today!” Duran Golf Club, where the incident took place, shared on their official Facebook profile.

The clip shows the reptile crossing the golf crosses slowly, to some it may seem almost leisurely, as someone says “Another day in Florida.”

Check out the video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 67,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some were fascinated, others were not particularly happy. Some were intrigued yet creeped out by the whole affair.

“Amazing. Yikes,” wrote a Facebook user expressing two contradictory feelings. “He marched 45 steps and he’s like ....... I’m done,” joked another. “Nope, just nope,” shared a third.

Many simply tagged others to show them the clip.

What do you think of the video?