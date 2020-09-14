The setup vs the shot tweets show what goes into getting that perfect photo

Updated: Sep 14, 2020

Scrolling through social media, many of us find some stunning pictures that force us to wonder how they came about. Right from the setting, to the lighting to the model’s expression in the picture - everything seems to fit in. Well, now people are sharing secrets about how they manage those stunning shots. And it turns out, these pictures don’t just happen. They require a decent amount of work and effort.

Twitter is flooded with posts in which people are sharing how they get their perfect pictures. The tweets comprise two images - while the first one shows the setting and background prepared for a photoshoot, the other one shows the shot that resulted from all that effort. The tweets are titled ‘the setup’ and ‘the shot’ to differentiate between the two images.

From gorgeous sceneries to products to shots of models and artists, here are some of the tweets that are sure to take your breath away.

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/KItPjyJJeu — Joztakethose (@Jayflvcko__) September 7, 2020

The Setup vs. The Shot



Model @maysweetz98 pic.twitter.com/wpoT81VTEs — Trying to Survive 2020 (@hvn_solo) September 11, 2020

The setup The shot pic.twitter.com/hj1iz5MPJ8 — Sterling (@Sterlingmills22) September 14, 2020

Setup Vs. the shot pic.twitter.com/VtAkwDr0Dm — Jordan Blake (@jordanblake587) September 13, 2020

It’s been a minute since I’ve done one of these.



The setup // The shot pic.twitter.com/VwwwkQzS0j — Daniel Stagner (@DanielStagner) September 11, 2020

alright I’ll hop in this trend



the setup // the shot



(a two part series) pic.twitter.com/wGMTcsa53v — mike (@mikekempphoto) September 13, 2020

What do you think about these pictures? How far would you be willing to go fort that perfect shot?