This cat doing tough cat-culations will make you cheer for it. Watch

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:46 IST

The dawn of adulthood may hold many surprises for those experiencing it. But apart from the benefits of additional freedom let’s not forget the hassle of figuring out bills and taxes. If you’re someone who has gone through similar struggles recently, you may be able to relate to this cat’s cat-culation efforts.

This almost 40-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on June 14. The caption of the video reads, “How high is this? Wait, how high was it again? Ok, no chance... or maybe?” as if narrating the feline’s perspective.

The recording shows Boris Edgard Coquin, a brown-and-white furred Canadian cat, standing next to a desk. As the film progresses, the feline estimates the height of the table. It then carefully formulates a plan regarding how to jump onto the furniture.

It takes the kitty a few tries and even some repositioning. However, with high levels of concentration and determination, it succeeds. Much like you will succeed in understanding all your bills and taxes if you keep at it.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘catculations’, this post has accumulated over 3,000 upvotes and many positive comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to Boris, the cat. One person said, “Come on, jump, the suspense is killing me,” clearly unable to keep their cool at the feline’s mastery. To which another individual responded by writing, “Measure twice, jump once,” explaining the kitty’s strategy.

“I was so invested in his success by the end!” read one comment. To be honest, so were we.

What are your thoughts on Boris, the resolute feline?

