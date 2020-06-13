e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This cat’s rendition of Stand by Me is straight-up meow-gical. Watch

This cat’s rendition of Stand by Me is straight-up meow-gical. Watch

“Someone get this cat a recording deal,” say netizens after watching the feline ‘perform’ a musical number with its dad.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shows Totoro, the cat, and its hooman.
The photo shows Totoro, the cat, and its hooman. (TikTok/@totorotheaussiecat)
         

Ben E King’s rhythm and blues classic Stand by Me has charmed the socks off many young lovers and captures music lovers’ imagination till date. If you’re a fan of this famous tune, get ready to see a rendition of the song that is bound to make you swoon.

The video is shared on the Aussie cat Totoro’s very own TikTok account along with the caption, “My cat is a genius”.

The recording focuses on Totoro and its hooman. A grater and an upside-down glass are kept in front of the duo. The kitty appears to be ‘holding’ two thin metal rods. With a little help from its human, it times its movements perfectly to the beat of the song and runs one stick down the grater whilst using the other to lightly tap on the glass.

What makes the film all the more entertaining to watch is the cat’s expression. Totoro looks amazed at its movements and at the sounds they are producing. Why is this kitty so baffled? Is it afraid of its musical genius? Check out the video below to decide for yourself.

@totorotheaussiecat

My cat is a genius!! ##catsoftiktok ##catsoftik ##catsanddogs ##cat ##cats ##catslovers ##catlover ##catlove ##catwalk ##catsof ##catsmoves ##catsounds ##pet

♬ original sound - animalsdoingthings

This post currently has almost 2.5 lakh views and over 1000 appreciative comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the talented feline. One person said, “That cat is really amazed that he’s making that sound”. To which the pet parent responded with, “He is shook”.

Another individual wrote, “Someone get this cat a recording deal”. Yes, we need to get our hands on this feline’s studio album as soon as possible.

“OMG can’t stop laughing,” read one comment and we agree. This cat clip has got us in splits. What about you?

This feline may be clawful at playing the piano but at least it is purrty. Watch

