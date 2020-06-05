e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This feline may be clawful at playing the piano but at least it is purrty. Watch

This feline may be clawful at playing the piano but at least it is purrty. Watch

Would you be keen to buy tickets to this cat’s concert?

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:15 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Check out this derpy cat trying to unleash its inner musician.
Check out this derpy cat trying to unleash its inner musician. (TikTok/@erinlavigueur)
         

This feline may still be a long way from launching its classical music career. Nevertheless, we’re glad that it tried its paw at playing the piano. After all, practice makes perfect.

This 40-second-long clip was posted on TikTok on June 3. The video has been captioned, “Wait for it...”.

The recording shows a black-furred kitty sitting by a piano, a little far away from the camera person. It places one inquisitive paw onto the keys of the instrument and is instantly startled by the sound produced. The feline’s entire body shudders with confusion.

The cat, then, takes a few seconds to settle down. It sniffs the instrument as if smelling the keys would unravel the mystery behind the sound. Afterwards, it gets back to performing its masterpiece.

The kitty’s subsequent efforts are also in vain. But don’t just let us tell you that. Watch this derpy cat trying to unleash its inner musician here:

@erinlavigueur

wait for it... ##cat ##catsoftiktok ##catpiano ##piano ##fyp ##fypage ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##foryou

♬ original sound - erinlavigueur

This post currently has over 1.6 lakh likes and more than 1000 comments on the video-sharing application.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “When you’re scared of your own talent”. Another individual wrote, “Why is the table screaming at me?” when trying to understand the cat’s bafflement toward the piano.

“Where do I buy tickets to his concert?” inquired a TikTok user and we are intrigued too. This is one concert we hands-down wish to attend.

What are your thoughts on this musical cat who may or may not be a piano prodigy?

Also Read | Watch singing husky Kovu give Jason Mraz a run for his money as he hums along to ‘I’m Yours’ with his hooman

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In