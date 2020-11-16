e-paper
This lego stop motion clip of making a pizza may make your mouth water. Watch

This lego stop motion clip of making a pizza may make your mouth water. Watch

Starting from rolling out the dough, the video goes on to show different ingredients being put on the pizza to even baking it.

Nov 16, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a pizza made of legos.
The image shows a pizza made of legos.(YouTube/Bebop)
         

Lego blocks are among the most fun things to play with when it comes to expressing one’s creative self. And this Reddit clip showing a pizza being made of legos is beyond an entertaining and satisfying watch. Chances are you’ll find it hard to differentiate between a real pizza and the lego one.

Originally shared on YouTube by Bebop four months ago, the video is a stop motion project with entirely legos. Made with 2,890 pictures the video shows the whole process of making a pizza. Starting from rolling out the dough, the video goes on to show different ingredients being put on the pizza to even baking it.

Take a look at the detailed video:

This crazy Lego stop-motion video from r/oddlysatisfying

Posted on November 14, the clip has garnered over 9,800 upvotes and lots of comments. People couldn’t stop pointing out how satisfying the video was. Many also expressed how the pizza looked almost like a real one. Some even said that they have watched the clip numerous times.

“I love these videos. They are well made and interesting, but even more, I LOVE the sounds. All the clicky, shhhlick, chop sounds are heaven to my ears,” wrote a Reddit user. “That slap at the end, just perfect,” commented another. “The slicing of the pizza was the most satisfying part,” said a third.

“This makes me hungry and it isn’t even real,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip? Did you feel hungry after watching it too?

