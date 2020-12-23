Twitter asks netizens to roast 2020. Responses will leave you in splits

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:48 IST

Within a few days 2020 will come to an end. From the pandemic to the wildfires, this year seemed like a series of unfortunate events. So, it’s no wonder that when Twitter shared a tweet asked people to ‘roast’ 2020 they didn’t wait to come up with all sorts of replies.

“Roast 2020. Go.” reads the simple tweet. Shared on December 22, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes and numerous reactions from netizens. Here are some responses that you may find funny and relevant:

We all know this feeling:

2020 is the person who won’t stop talking to me after I put my headphones in — Trey Kennedy (@TreyNKennedy) December 22, 2020

Locked up in the house during a pandemic has taught us this lesson in a hard way:

2020 was like opening the fridge every five minutes to see if something new was in there. except there was always something new and it was bad — nesrin danan (@blackprints) December 22, 2020

Here are some top tweets to which Twitter couldn’t help but reply

We all have that friend:

2020 is the friend that says they’re on their way but hasn’t actually left — Brandon Woelfel (@Brandonwoelfel) December 22, 2020

Several brands also chipped in the roasting session and their tweets are nothing less that hysterical

2020 can find another Galaxy to inhabit. — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) December 23, 2020

if 2020 were in my backlog, I'd uninstall it first — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 22, 2020

If the year 2020 was a pizza it would have pineapple on it — Grubhub (@Grubhub) December 22, 2020

One star ride. — Uber (@Uber) December 22, 2020

tbh it was kinda pic.twitter.com/RmASUiZRDm — netflixde (@NetflixDE) December 22, 2020

What are your thoughts on this post by Twitter? Did you relate to any of the replies? How would you roast 2020?