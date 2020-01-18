e-paper
Valentine’s Day themed Christmas trees are decorated with love. Stunning trend takes over Instagram

The trend #ValentineTree is quickly spreading among netizens as trees decorated with Valentine’s Day themed items are flooding social media.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
Netizens are taking this trend up a notch with several creative ideas for the Valentine’s Day tree.
Netizens are taking this trend up a notch with several creative ideas for the Valentine's Day tree.(Instagram)
         

The stunning decorations on Christmas trees are heartbreaking to take down. The glittering lights and gorgeous ornaments seem to have a special place in one’s heart. But what if we tell you that you don’t need to take down your Christmas tree just yet? This new trend on Instagram is the perfect excuse to extend the festivity a bit longer.

The trend #ValentineTree is quickly spreading among netizens as trees decorated with Valentine’s Day themed items are flooding social media. The traditional Christmas ornaments are replaced by heart-shaped cushions, plush toys, pink bows, ribbons and much more.

Netizens are taking this trend up a notch with several creative ideas for the Valentine’s Day tree. Pictures of kids decorating the tree of love or putting up special gifts from loved ones on it are unique and breathtaking.

Here are some examples:

#valentinetree #valentines

Netizens are in love with the idea of a tree full of love. “This is such a cute idea. I always get sad when I have to put my tree away,” says an Instagram user. “Simply gorgeous!” writes another. “Now I have a reason to keep my Christmas tree!” writes a third.

What do you think of this new trend?

